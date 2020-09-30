Death announcements

John (Gonzie) Byrne, 22 Father Cullen Tce., Rathvilly, Co. Carlow

Passed away on 30 September 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father of Patrick and Sinead and partner of Bridget; Sadly missed by his loving family; son, daughter and their mother Bernie, brothers Ned, Bill, Jim, Mike, Ger and Peter, sisters Mary, Ann, Margaret, Bridget, Antoinette and Kathleen; grandchildren Noah, Sean, Tadhg and Logan, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Aideamer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.30o’c to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. (max 50 people in Church) with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/kilkenny Palliative Home Care Team, donation box in Church.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to the following link

www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Mary Ryan

Drummond, St. Mullins, Carlow

Peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Tuesday 29 September. Predeceased by her sister Kathy (Dillon), brothers Mike, Tommy, Lar and Gary. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Micheál, Evelynn, Martin, AnnMarie, Moling and Cathriona, twin brother Matty, Willie and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, and many friend

Funeral arrangements later.

Vivienne Latchford (nee Ashmore)

Sue Ryder House, Castleoaks, Dublin Rd, Carlow and formerly Poulaphouca, Co. Wicklow

Passed away on 28 September peacefully at her home. Vivienne is in a place of peace now, released from several years of pain and surrounded by warm welcomes from loving souls.

With love from her three children, Kerry, Mandy and Kim, brother Ken, sisters Jill and Norma, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Sue Ryder Foundation.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sue Ryder House for their kindness, attention and care given to Vivienne.

Joe WALSH

Lower Rossmore, Carlow

Joe Walsh of Lower Rossmore, Killeshin, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 27 September, 2020, at his home.

Cherished brother of Jerry, Kathleen and the late Pat, Michael, Jimmy, John, Mai and Chrissie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.