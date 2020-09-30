€21m ‘vision’ unveiled for the centre of Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

A SHARED vision for the future of Carlow town is a key component to a new €21 million plan launched this week – The Project Carlow 2040 Regeneration Strategy.

The ambitious and imaginative project was launched at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District by the executive of Carlow County Council, who described it as “a vision document”, a framework for the future development of the town over the next 20 years. A 192-page booklet sets out the strategy, its pages containing many transformational and aspirational ideas for the economic, social and environmental benefit of Carlow.

Head of enterprise Kieran Comerford stated that the plan contained high-end concepts, but it was important that it also focused on connectivity and an overall vision for the town. He said that the plan now goes live to the various groups and stakeholders and over a four-week period the council would welcome “recommendations, changes, adaptations and views from the public”.

“We will also facilitate group meetings, where appropriate,” added Mr Comerford.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that the plan was a result of extensive consultation with groups and individuals, while it had also “learnt from the plans of the past” in terms of aspects that were well received.

“It is so important that this plan is adopted and everyone has a shared vision for Carlow up to 2040,” stated Mr Rainey. “We are in a very competitive funding environment against other local authorities. What we have here is a plan that’s ambitious and imaginative, that has the potential to bring forward significant funding.”

Mr Rainey stated that the document was very much framed around the ‘Programme for Government’, tapping into its key aspects of environmental sustainability, health and wellbeing and connectivity. Mr Rainey was hopeful that Carlow had “timed this just right” to take advantage of the large capital stimulus programme promised nationally by the government.

“We are aware of funding opportunities around us and we are ready for this so that every time there is a funding call we can go to this plan and say what’s next, what’s the next phase of this plan we can deliver on,” he added.

Cllr Ken Murnane stated that the plan showed great vision and would be a “game changer for Carlow”.

“Most people are really impressed with it … if you can achieve it,” he added.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that for a long time Carlow town, despite being the county town and the 13th largest urban centre in the country, had been left without a long-term vision. He welcomed the fact that this plan included elements that were not just long term but also elements that could be achieved in the short to medium term.

Cllr Tom O’Neill congratulated the council executive on the plans. “It’s a fine document that we now want to see action on,” he said.

“This is not our plan or the directors’ plan – it’s everyone’s plan,” insisted cllr O’Neill.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said it was vital to have an overall vision for the town but added that people in Carlow were suffering from “plan fatigue”.

“What we need now is quick wins,” she declared.

Cllr Dalton encouraged people to familiarise themselves with the plan and make a formal submission. She added that another key element of the plan was having people living back in the town centre, a plan that tackles dereliction. “There is nothing but benefits from that – it removes eyesores and creates homes,” she said.

Mr Rainey confirmed that the council currently has an Urban Regeneration Development Fund (URDF) application submitted to the department and he was aware the department is currently assessing those submissions. He stated that a lot of the land featured in the plan was in private ownership but added that the plan was “not a planning document but a vision document”.

Mr Rainey accepted there was “plan fatigue” in Carlow but was hopeful that within 12 months phase one of the plan, which would see great connectivity between Potato Market and Barrack Street and this area’s redevelopment, could be achieved.

“That is what we are aiming for initially,” he told councillors.