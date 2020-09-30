Fantastic prizes up for grabs in Teagasc photo competition

By Suzanne Pender

THE Teagasc Forestry Development Department is delighted to launch a forest photo competition, which will run during October and November.

‘Celebrating our Forests’ will highlight some of the many benefits provided by our forests. It provides a great opportunity for budding (non-professional) photographers to get snapping right away and be in with a chance to win exciting prizes, with the overall winning prize valued at €1,000.

Beginning this Friday, 2 October, the ‘Celebrating Our Forests’ competition will focus on four different forest themes over four consecutive fortnightly periods. At the end of each period, the winner for that theme will be chosen and will receive a prize of €250 in vouchers.

Each winner will also go forward to a Grand Final on Tuesday 8 December, when the overall competition winner will be in line for a further €750 in vouchers.

Have you a favourite forest view in your local area? To kick off the competition, the first theme, ‘Forest landscapes’, will run from 2-15 October.

Suitable digital forest landscape images can be by emailed up to 5pm on 15 October.

Over the following weeks, the competition will feature three further forestry themes, again over fortnightly periods. These themes include ‘Trees on the farm’ (entries accepted between 16 and 29 October), ‘Forest wildlife and plants’ (30 October to 12 November) and ‘Enjoying our forests’ as the final theme between 13 and 26 November. Please note the specific eligible entry timeline for each theme.

Individual participants may submit a maximum of one photo separately for each of the competition themes. Submission is by email only from 2 October and should include a caption and brief description to the dedicated email address [email protected].

Participants are asked to log onto the forestry section of the Teagasc website www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos and familiarise themselves with the competition terms and conditions as well as the entry requirements in advance of photograph submission.