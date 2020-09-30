Galway crowds: Patrols to be stepped up and gardaí to share party addresses

Gardaí have agreed to share the addresses of house parties with NUI Galway authorities as part of joint efforts to prevent large gatherings.

Galway City Council will also step up warden patrols and extend the hours of operation, according to the Irish Times.

It follows an emergency meeting held yesterday between Galway City Council, gardaí, NUI Galway and students after large crowds gathered in the city Monday night as colleges returned for a new semester.

The gardaí have agreed to work with the college and give them addresses of houses where they have been called because of parties, and then the college will make contact with landlords.

Authorities agreed to work together to clamp down on large gatherings of young people in the city home to upwards of 30,000 students, with Galway mayor Mike Cubbard saying enhanced communication between gardaí and the college was agreed.

Mr Cubbard said it was “not about being a killjoy but when you have 45 people coming out of a party in a two-bedroom apartment at 1.30am as we saw last night, then clearly it is a big problem and something which could easily see us heading back into lockdown”.

It comes as large gatherings on Monday night in the city centre and at house parties were condemned by local politicians as Covid-19 cases rise in the county, with footage of crowds gathered at the city’s Spanish Arch going viral on social media.

Yesterday, Fianna Fáil Senator Ollie Crowe said he believed the army should be deployed to help gardaí ensure Covid-19 guidelines were followed.

NUI Galway has warned students that they could face expulsion for breaching public health guidelines and has labelled the crowds of young people gathered at Spanish Arch as “deplorable”.

The university said that while the vast majority of students are doing their utmost to stay safe, they will not hesitate in dealing with any breaches of public health guidelines in line with the student code of conduct, with penalties including expulsion.