Gardaí seize 12 dogs in Tipperary as part of anti-dog theft campaign

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

The dogs were taken into care for suspected neglect. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí have seized 12 dogs in Tipperary as part of the force’s ongoing anti-dog theft awareness campaign.

Gardaí in Roscrea seized the dogs in the Templemore area yesterday evening, stating they were taken into care “for suspected neglect as we were not satisfied with the care being given to them.”

The dogs were recovered with the assistance of both the ISPCA and local animal welfare group The Haven Rescue.

A Garda investigation into the suspected neglect of these animals is now underway.

It comes as the ISPCA and Tipperary’s dog warden assisted gardaí earlier today at a number of checkpoints in Cahir, Cashel, New Inn and Cappawhite in Tipperary as part of its ongoing anti-dog theft operation.

ISPCA Animal Welfare Inspector Alice Lacey said: “The response from the public was very positive and they warmly welcomed the proactive approach being taken to help prevent animals from being stolen.”

