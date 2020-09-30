Gifted Carlow man creates stunning lighthouse in his back garden

CARLOW isn’t known for its lighthouses, but that may change thanks to the fantastic work and hands of Joe Redmond.

Seventy-two-year-old Joe has created a 7ft replica of Hook Head lighthouse in his garden at Tommy Murphy Park, Graiguecullen, complete with its own beacon and seagull. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece, but then so, too, is Joe!

The Browneshill native happened to find a dumped compost bin in a field off the Tullow Road and the project just went from there.

“I love going down there (Hook Head) and just creating things,” he said. “I don’t draw plans. I just do things out of impulse!”

He added: “I found this compost bin and outside Tullow there is a breaker’s yard and I got this other plastic bin. I got two dowels and an old globe and then it was a bit of painting.”

Joe even had a glass globe for the beacon atop his Hook Head lighthouse. However, Storm Ellen put paid it to it one August evening, blowing it over and smashing the light. Undeterred, he sought a replacement.

Joe has been ‘upcycling’ pieces since before it became fashionable. He previously did gardening work at the award-winning Hidden Valley Holiday Park in Wexford, while he also worked in the sugar factory. He has completed countless projects in recent years, whether it was fixing a grandfather clock or his award-winning gardening.

“I’d rather spend money on a boat to fix up and starve for the week,” he remarked.

Proud daughter Julianne said her father is always on the go. “We can’t get him to stay home,” said Julianne. “For years he has always been messing around with this or that, fixing things. He has a gift.”