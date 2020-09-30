Houses evacuated in Drogheda after suspect device discovered

  • Home >
Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Gardaí have launched an investigation after around 20 homes were evacuated following the discovery of a suspect device in Drogheda last night.

Gardaí were alerted to a suspect device discovered at a house in the Moneymore area of Drogheda at approximately 8.30pm.

Nearby houses were evacuated as the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to remove the device.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a suspect device that was discovered at a residential premises in the Moneymore area of Drogheda on 29/09/2020 at approximately 8:30pm.

“The nearby area was evacuated as a precaution and the Army EOD team was requested to attend. The device has now been removed by the Army EOD team for analysis. A technical examination of the scene is due to be complete.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

