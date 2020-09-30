Irish domestic travel up by 6% in 2019

The restrictions on international travel due to Covid-19 may have wreaked havoc on the holiday plans of many families this summer, but ‘staycationing’ has been on the up over the last few years according to data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In 2019, Irish residents took more the 11.6 million domestic trips, a 6.4 per cent increase on 2018 figures.

Just over half (50.1 per cent) of these trips were classified as holidays, while 33.1 per cent were to visit friends or relatives.

The money spent on these domestic trips amounted to €2,147 million, with Irish holidaymakers accounting for €1,366 million of that figure.

Hotel accommodation was involved in 4.6 million domestic trips, with 4.1 million trips being spent with friends and family.

Internationally, last year Irish people travelled abroad 9.4 million times, an increase of 8.2 per cent on 2018, spending €5,343 million on holidays abroad.

Stays in hotels during international trips accounted for 23.3 million nights, with self-catering/rented house accommodation racking up 16.6 million nights from Irish guests.

Irish people travelling abroad predominantly stayed within the EU, accounting for 74.5 per cent of trips, with the average length of all international trips being 7.2 nights.

Within the EU, stays averaged 6.2 nights, increasing to 13.6 nights in North America and 20.8 nights in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.