Online course for tractor safety

By Elizabeth Lee

MINISTER of state for agriculture Martin Heydon and chief executive of the Health and Safety Authority Dr Sharon McGuinness recently launched an online tractor safety awareness training course in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Journal.

“This online course is a great opportunity for all those working with farm machinery to refresh their skills. It can provide a reminder for experienced operators as well as a grounding for young people starting out with farm machinery,” said minister Heydon.

Dr McGuinness said: “Farmers must invest time for training for themselves, their families and others who work on their farm. Tractors and other vehicles were involved in 50% of all farm fatalities over the last ten years. I would ask farmers to get online and complete this tractor safety awareness training course. And make sure to get any young person who lives and works with you to complete it, too. What you learn on the course can keep you and your loved ones safe now and in years to come.”

The course is aimed primarily at young people starting out who drive tractors on farms and highlights the daily safety elements that need to be considered. It can also be used as a good refresher for other ages, too.

Farm safety is an ongoing issue and it is important that farmers think safety first in all the tasks they perform, no matter the pressure. It is only through behavioural change and farmers calling each other out on unsafe practices that incident rates will fall. Ultimately a change in mindset by individual farmers will be the greatest influencer in reducing injuries and fatalities.