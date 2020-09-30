Puppy of the Year goes online

By Elizabeth Lee

Does your adorable pooch have what it takes to become the next Gigi Hadid of the canine world? Because if so, there’s a chance for your beloved ball of cuteness to become a dog model and scoop the much-coveted title of ***Puppy of the Year***!

Petmania Carlow has launched the hugely popular Puppy of the Year Competition for 2020. The competition will be run entirely online with €1,500 worth of prizes to be won by one very lucky puppy.

Entries are now open online at ww.petmania.ie. Adorable pooches have just three weeks to enter the competition to be in with a chance of being named Petmania Carlow Puppy of the Year.

To enter, simply fill out a short online form telling Petmania about the pet and add a cute puppy-pic before midnight on Sunday 18 October. Once all entries have been received and verified, the online voting will begin.

Carlow pets will battle it out to be named in the top five puppies representing your local Petmania Stores and Grooming Studios.

Each of the five puppy finalists for Carlow will receive a qualifier’s rosette and gift from the competition partner, Beta, and will move forward into round two. Petmania will open a public voting system and the puppy with the most votes will be named Petmania Carlow Puppy of the Year and go forward to the grand final. The finalists from across Ireland will then be invited to submit some additional photos and videos online to the judging panel, who will choose the overall winner. The winner of the Petmania Puppy of the Year 2020 will be announced via Petmania’s social media channels on Friday 20 November.

“We look forward to the Puppy of the Year Competition all year round,” Marco Mandarelle of Petmania Carlow said. “We love meeting adorable pets from across the country. This year we are really focused on the safety of our puppies and their owners so the competition will be run completely online. We have some amazing prizes to give away and we would encourage all puppy parents to log on to petmania.ie today and enter their adorable pooch.”

This year the Petmania Puppy of the Year will be pampered for a whole year with over €1,500 of prizes to be won! The winning puppy will become a model pup and will star in its own professional photoshoot and become the face of a number of Petmania’s advertising campaigns for ‘20/21. The winning dog will enjoy year-round pampering with 12 complementary visits to their local Petmania Grooming Studio. Petmania’s nutrition partners for the Puppy of the Year 2020 will ensure that your puppy dines in style for a whole year.

Petmania has teamed up with Ireland’s Blue Book Hotels to offer the winning puppy the chance to chill out in the comfort of the dog-friendly Enniscoe House in County Mayo, along with his/her two favourite humans. This luxury staycation includes two nights’ accommodation with breakfast and dinner on one night at Enniscoe House, which is situated on the shores of Lough Conn.

With €1,500 worth of prizes to be won, entries are open from Monday 28 September online at www.petmania.ie. Every puppy that enters the competition will receive a Puppy Pack from BETA, while each of the top finalists in the region will receive a complementary treatment at their local Petmania Grooming Studio, a 14kg pack of BETA Puppy Food and a finalist’s rosette.

Puppies must be less than 12 months old on 28 September 2020 to enter, for more see www.petmania.ie