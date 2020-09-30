Health Minister and CMO accused of treating Covid committee ‘shabbily’

The Health Minister and the acting chief medical officer will appear before the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee this morning.

Stephen Donnelly and Dr Ronan Glynn will face questions on the State’s plan for living with the virus.

Professor Philip Nolan and Dr Cillian de Gascun, who are senior members of NPHET, will join the meeting via video link.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman, David Cullinane, isn’t happy with the format of today’s meeting.

“It’s quite shabby where we have arrived at a situation where for the last number of weeks we’ve had difficulty getting the Minister for Health in. I’m not sure why this has come about but I do think most reasonable people will see it’s unacceptable that members of the committee who want to ask questions of the Minister for Health and the acting CMO and indeed NPHET that they will only have five minutes in one session for all of those witnesses.

“It was meant to be two sessions – one with the minister on his own and one with the acting CMO and NPHET. I think it’s unacceptable that for whatever reason, and the unavailability of NPHET up until now, and indeed the Minister for Health, we’re now left with one two-hour session with all the witnesses crammed into one session and I don’t think that’s the appropriate way for the committee to be treated and dealt with.”