Storm Alex set to sweep over Ireland

Met Éireann has warned that stormy conditions are set to hit the country over the coming days.

Storm Alex has been named by the French met office and will see wet and windy conditions affect France, Britain and Ireland over the rest of the week.

The storm will hit France between Thursday night and Friday morning, with “strong and gusty” winds expected to arrive on the southern coast of Ireland later that day.

Saturday will initially be dry and bright in Ireland but the forecaster says “wet and windy weather looks likely to spread from the northeast during the day, although there is still some uncertainty in the exact timing.”

Cloud will thicken across the country while rain will arrive, possibly overnight.

“Heavy falls are likely, and there is potential for flooding. Northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh over land, strong to gale force at the coasts,” Met Éireann says.

On Sunday, heavy rain will be increasingly confined to Munster and south Leinster, though it will remain “windy with blustery northerly wind”.