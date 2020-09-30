Students’ union TV goes live at IT Carlow

A NEW broadcasting network at IT Carlow aims to entertain and inform students during this strange academic year. The IT Carlow Students Union (ITCSU) has launched its broadcasting network with Students Union TV (SUTV) and SU Podcast and will release new content each week.

SUTV will have a range of different shows from live music and interactive quizzes to Adulting 101. It will also feature a range of healthy cooking shows, home workouts and life hacks. Similarly, the SU Podcast will host music acts, authors, actors and comedians as well as introducing students to staff from the college. No matter what, there will be something for everyone!

One podcast featured Beat FM’s Debbie Ridgard talking about the media, while another was entitled ‘Meet the staff’.

ITCSU administrator John Murphy said that each student union member brought their own passion and interest to the ITCSU Broadcasting Network.

“There are five of us in the students union, each on different courses and backgrounds. I did media and PR and as a result was very interested to speak to Debbie. Our president (Thomas Drury) has done the sports course and would be trying to get in athletes and coaches for the podcast.”

While students will be attending IT Carlow for practical classes, much of their learning will done online. It is hoped that the podcast and videos will help foster that strong bond between students and the IT.

John added: “There are students who cannot come in due to underlying health conditions or there could be another lockdown. This is about feeling part of the college, feeling part of the college community.”

The new ITCSU Broadcasting Network is set to be a huge resource and outlet for students during these strange and difficult times. The podcasts and videos can be found on www.itcsu.ie.