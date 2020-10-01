Almost €20,000 raised for children’s hospital in Adam’s memory

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was an emotional time in the sunny Borris countryside when a family presented almost €20,000 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, while remembering their beautiful boy, Adam Lyons, in whose memory the money was raised.

Ten-year-old Adam lost his life in a road accident in June, leaving behind his heart-broken parents Heather and Eddie and siblings Ava and Finn.

Adam was always brimming over with life and divilment, ready to get involved in whatever fun or mischief that was going. When his brave sister Ava witnessed at first hand the wonderful care that staff gave him in Temple Street Hospital before he passed away, she vowed that she would try to help other youngsters who were being treated in Temple Street.

She began collecting money in Adam’s memory during his funeral service and the idea of raising funds began to catch hold within the family circle, their friends and finally, the village of Borris.

Fr Rory Nolan, the local parish priest whose hair and beard had become rather, er, wild during the lockdown volunteered to get his head shaved, as did local singer Tony Murray.

At an event in the local town hall, villagers turned out in their droves, while maintaining a careful social distance, to support the cause and donate a few bob. Adam’s presence was felt there when his classmates made little books with Adam as the main character, while also raising money by selling crepes, brownies, lemonade and smoothies.

In all, a staggering €19,048.14 was raised for Temple Street, thanks to Ava’s determination to help other children.

When the family presented the funds to Angie McNulty from Temple Street Hospital last weekend, it was a poignant occasion for the Lyons family and friends. In one of the sunniest afternoons in recent weeks, they proudly presented the cheque in memory of their much-loved little boy, knowing that other children could be helped by the hospital.