Children beaten up by knife gang in local park

By Suzanne Pender

TWO children were beaten and punched repeatedly by a gang of youths armed with a handmade knife in Tullow Town Park on Sunday afternoon in an utterly unprovoked attack.

Kyle Shine (15) and his ten-year-old sister Zoe from Tullow were left badly beaten and shaken by their horrific ordeal, their family stunned by the viciousness of the assault by three youths that the Shine children had never seen before.

“For your children to go down to the local town park in broad daylight and be attacked … it’s just frightening to think that this could happen at a quarter-to-four in the afternoon,” said their distraught mother Michelle Donohoe.

“Thankfully they didn’t use the knife; while one of them stood there with the handmade knife, the other two were beating Kyle and Zoe … I know it could have been a lot worse if they had pulled that knife and stabbed them,” she added.

The Shine children were sitting on the swings in Tullow Town Park at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday, when they were approached by three youths, two aged 15 or 16 and a third younger boy aged 12 or 13. The younger boy asked Zoe if she had a vape. When Zoe replied “no, why would I have a vape?” the ten-year-old was suddenly and violently punched in the face.

Her brother quickly stood in front of Zoe to stop any further assault, and without any further exchange two of the youths set upon Kyle, punching him repeatedly as he tried to block them from striking his little sister.

“Kyle got an awful beating; he has bruised ribs and a lot of facial swelling with bruises to his forehead, his mouth … he was slightly concussed, too. The t-shirt was ripped off him and he has an awful lot of marks and bruising and scratches on his back and chest,” said Michelle.

“Zoe was punched to the face and has facial bruising and swelling, her eyes are all bloodshot … I am just so proud of Kyle because he protected Zoe so much. She was hit, but only for Kyle it would have been so much worse for her,” said Michelle.

“They said it went on for about ten minutes, but for them it felt like an eternity,” she added.

The Shine children arrived home shaken, bruised and bleeding. Michelle immediately contacted Tullow gardaí and later that evening attended St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where the children were treated for their injuries.

“Another shocking thing to all this is that there was an adult with these lads, who stood back and watched all this happening. They all just walked away after the assault, back up towards Tesco’s,” said Michelle.

Through social media, the Shine family has since learned of other assaults on children and teenagers in Tullow Town Park, assaults that haven’t necessarily been report to gardaí.

“Carrie, my older daughter, was able to go on social media and from other teenagers heard of a few people who have been attacked. From photos sent by other teenagers she got photos on Instagram of the lads who are doing this … the minute she showed the photo to Kyle, he recognised them,” said Michelle.

The Shine family have passed on this information to the gardaí.

“I don’t care if they are juveniles doing this. I do understand that the gardaí have to treat it differently if they are, but still, they cannot be allowed go around beating people, attacking people in broad daylight, threatening people and having knives. It’s unreal to think this could happen in what’s supposed to be a safe place,” said Michelle.

Gardaí confirmed to The Nationalist that they are investigating the incident. They have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed it or have information in relation to this or any other similar incident in the recent past to contact Tullow gardaí on 059 9181160.

“We will be using all the investigative tools available to use, including CCTV in the area,” said a garda spokesperson.