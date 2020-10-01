Children should be served meals on a side plate, new recommendations say

Children should be served meals on a side plate and only be given a treat once a week.

That is one of the healthy eating recommendations in a new report from the Department of Health for children aged between one and 4.

It has designed a new food pyramid specific to a young child’s diet, which says no more than three crisps or three jellies should be given as a weekly treat. It advises parents not to allow their children any fizzy drinks.

Health promotion policy advisor at the department, Ursula O’Dwyer, says it’s important to get into good habits from a young age.

Ms O’Dwyer said: “Good healthy eating habits started early can last a lifetime. There’s quite a lot of evidence to show that and scientists have said for quite a while now that this is the best bang for your buck so to speak in educating these children, because the habits will last a lifetime and they won’t get into bad habits to early on.”