Dublin food bank providing 300 families with groceries every week

More than 300 families a week are being supplied groceries from one food bank in Dublin.

The People’s Food Bank is calling for state support as demands for its services have surged in the past few months.

Most of the groceries are supplied by Foodcloud, which works with businesses that have excess food.

Pastor of Bluebell Community Church, Jimmy Dunne, says they need more support to be able to continue at this rate:

“I was helping the community with hampers and different things and driving around in my car.

“When Covid hit we sat down we had a meeting and we said where is this going to to? Everything was getting locked down so fast.

“That was where the seed of sending around hampers began to grow and it has just gone off the scale.”

As the Irish Times reports, they get no State funding and the need continues to grow, say founders Tommy Coombes, manager of Bluebell Community Development Project.

“We had been delivering food to people before the Covid, mainly older and more vulnerable people,” says Coombes. “But very quickly from March we were delivering to people we had never met before, especially families with children; and as far away as Balbriggan.”

The growth has been mainly through word-of-mouth, with people calling the CDP for help.

“If someone knocks we make sure they get something,” says community employment worker Antoinette O’Connor, who helps distribute food.