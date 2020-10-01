Extended payment break for council mortgage holders

By Suzanne Pender

THE decision to extend the mortgage payment break for local authority home loan borrowers in Carlow has been welcomed this week by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Borrowers under Carlow County Council’s home loan scheme could already avail of two payment breaks totalling up to six months and borrowers who take up a third payment break will be contacted by their local authority during the payment break to assess their financial situation and discuss options, if necessary.

“With the economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19, many local authority home loan borrowers in Carlow are facing difficulty paying their mortgage and some have very real fears that they could face repayment problems in the future,” said

deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“There is a simplified application process in place to allow borrowers in distress to access a payment break quickly. I am urging any local authority home loan borrower facing difficulties due to Covid-19 to contact Carlow County Council as soon as possible and to access the application form and information that is available on the Carlow County Council website.

“Importantly, no additional costs to the original home loan balance will arise for borrowers who avail of these measures, as they are not charged interest for the period of the breaks,” she concluded.