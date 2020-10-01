Gardaí seize €4m in cash in operation targeting organised crime

Gardaí have seized €4 million in cash in an operation targeting an organised crime group, believed to be involved in drug trafficking at an international level.

On Wednesday, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) undertook searches of two premises, one in Co Laois and one in Co Kerry.

In the course of the two searches, investigating members located and seized a quantity of cash estimated to total €4,000,000 (subject to completion of counting) along with three motor vehicles.

A man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime, said: “An Garda Síochána, through its Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) section continues to target criminal activity associated with organised crime groups with a particular focus on depriving those concerned of the proceeds of their criminal activity.

“The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) of cash, potentially to the extent of €4 million, bringing to €8 million the total amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is another important achievement, reflecting our determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.”