Gardaí warn of phishing scam posing as Department of Justice

Gardaí are warning people about a phishing scam that has been circulating recently.

They are aware that people have received emails from a fake account with the Departments of Justice’s email domain (@justice.ie), instructing recipients to register for jury service.

A link in the email brings recipients to a cloned Department of Justice website where they are asked to fill in their name, date of birth and PPS number.

Gardaí are urging people not to click on the links contained in any such emails and to not share any of their personal details.

Anyone who receives an email they suspect to be a scam should report the matter to the Gardaí.

The Gardaí added that people are only called for jury service by means of a summons from the County Registrar.