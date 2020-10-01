Gorgeous bungalow for sale in Cloydagh

By Suzanne Pender

This attractive property at Cloydagh, Carlow is currently on the market.

This gorgeous four-bed detached bungalow on is on a 0.2ha site in a particularly scenic area approximately 5km from Carlow town.

Cloydagh is roughly half way between Carlow and Milford with glimpses of the River Barrow at several points along the way.

This bungalow has been very well cared for by the owners, who have decorated with thought and taste.

The garden is a real gem, electric gates and mature trees to the front give way to a creatively designed rear garden with large patio area at floor level and steps to a smaller, more intimate patio all taking advantage of daytime and afternoon sun.

There is a sunken trampoline and an attractive wooden garage/workshop with a separate tool shed.

There are ample walkways nearby, whether it’s the woods around Clogrennane or along the Barrow Track towards Leighlinbridge.

Offers invited in the region of €365,000.

See ERA Sothern, Dublin Street, Carlow on 059 9131218