NPHET to recommend further restrictions on household gatherings

Under NPHET recommendations the restrictions on social gatherings in the home will be ramped up for the entire country.

That means that you can only have a maximum of six people from one other household visit your home or garden.

It’s in a bid to limit the amount of contacts people are having socially and to target community transmission.

So effectively every county will stay on the level it is at currently for everything except for visitations to the home, which will be limited to six people from one other household.

NPHET will continue to monitor the rising rates of Covid-19 infection in different counties with Monaghan, Cork and Galway of particular concern at the moment.