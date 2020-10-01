Proposed tourist accomodation on Carlow Wexford border is welcomed

A proposed tourism enterprise on the Carlow Wexford border would fill a gap that exists locally, according to a local councillor.

A tourism and accommodation building comprising of 30 en-suite bedrooms along with a reception and lounge facility has been proposed for Carrigduff, Bunclody.

Plans have recently being submitted to Carlow County Council by Enniscorthy based company EEW Ltd.

Bunclody has been without a large scale accommodation for visitors since the Millrace Hotel closed in 2018. SignaCare later refurbished the premises to a nursing home facility. EEW Ltd were unavailable for comment.

Local councillor Barbara Anne Murphy said there was a demand for the accommodation due to the large numbers visiting the area including golfers at Bunclody Golf Club and hill walkers. While local guest houses have been busy the proposed venture would help keep more visitors in the area and would have knock on benefits for hospitality businesses.

“I am really excited by this. I think it’s something Bunclody needs and something all residents should welcome as well as businesses,” said cllr Murphy.

The application is due to be decided by 28 October.