‘Smoke alarms save lives’ is the theme of Fire Safety Week

By Elizabeth Lee

WITH the long, cold nights coming in and the prospect of being at home more because of Covid-19 restrictions, the fire service in Co Carlow is highlighting the necessity of keeping your house safe from fire.

National Fire Safety Week takes place from 5 to 12 October with its main aim to enhance and promote fire safety, particularly in the home. This year, the main theme is ‘Smoke alarms save lives’.

“Because of Covid-19 and as we spend more time at home, it is more important than ever that we are all aware and fully informed as to the steps we can take to protect ourselves and our homes from fire,” said acting chief fire officer Liam Carroll.

“This year for Fire Safety Week we will be focusing particularly on fire safety in the home and encouraging all homes to have working smoke alarms and test them weekly. As we move towards a new normal, we hope to help the public build new fire safety habits and to bring those new habits with them as routines hopefully return to some normality.”

When Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced earlier this year, Carlow Fire and Rescue Service attended more domestic fires than ever as people spent a lot more time in their homes. They had incidents of fires caused by cooking in kitchen areas, hot presses, tumble-dryers and other domestic appliances.

“Normally we would invite and welcome members of the community into our county fire stations during Fire Safety Week to look at our firefighting equipment and watch some fire safety displays,” said the chief fire officer. “However, in the context of Covid-19 we are unable to do this this year, so all of our fire safety messages will be online on social media as well as in local media outlets. We will be using our Facebook and Instagram pages, Carlow County Fire Service, to promote fire safety awareness messages throughout the week, so keep an eye out for them.”