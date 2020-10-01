Teenagers attitudes to family life altered by Covid-19, survey finds

An overwhelming majority of teenagers say they value their family life more now than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic.

90 per cent of teenagers who participated in a survey commissioned by RTÉ said their attitude towards their families had changed since the start of March.

The research carried out by Behaviours and Attitudes also found that 32 per cent of respondents would not avail of the first vaccine, in contrast to 56 per cent said they would, while 12 per cent were unsure.

The survey asked people over the age of 12 about how they have adapted since the beginning of the pandemic, focusing on areas such as mental and physical health, the economy, finances, family and going back to work and school.

A third of respondents said they felt their mental health had suffered on account of Covid-19 and 57 per cent said they are “re-evaluating what they are doing with their lives” due to the impact of the virus.

