470 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as restrictions on household visits introduced

The Department of Health has been notified of 470 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

No additional deaths have been recorded.

68 per cent of today’s cases were under the age of 45, 225 were male and 242 were female.

40 per cent were confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 68 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dublin accounted for 198 of today’s cases, while there was 61 cases recorded in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, nine in Cavan, nine in Clare, nine in Kilkenny, nine in Longford, nine in Offaly, nine in Westmeath, eight in Louth, seven in Tipperary and seven in Wexford,.

The remaining 17 cases were spread across seven additional counties.

In a statement released with today’s figures, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time.

“It is vital that everyone – families, friends and neighbours – limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households.

“Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”

Earlier today, Táiniste Leo Varadkar said Ireland may follow other European counties which have recorded their highest numbers of cases in recent weeks.

The highest number of cases previously recorded in a single day in the Republic was of just short of 1,000 cases, at 936 on April 23rd.

Northern Ireland recorded their highest ever number of cases today, with 934 additional confirmed cases of the virus being reported.

On Thursday the North’s Executive agreed wide-ranging restrictions to tackle the dramatic rise in cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area

The measures, which will take legal force from Monday, include strict limits to the hospitality industry and an instruction to avoid travel into and out of the area. Many businesses have already closed voluntarily.

South of the border, increased restrictions have been imposed on household visits for all 26 counties. A limit of six people from a maximum of one other household can meet in a home under new guidelines recommended by NPHET earlier this week.