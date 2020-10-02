Bagenalstown LEA sees biggest rise in Covid-19 cases in Carlow

COVID-19 cases in the Bagenalstown area have increased recently, with Carlow town continuing to experience low numbers.

Between 15 and 28 September, Covid-19 in the county’s three Local Electoral Areas (LEA) saw Bagenalstown and Tullow each reporting nine cases.

The biggest increase in the county was in the Bagenalstown LEA, which includes Bagenalstown, Leighlinbridge and Borris. It had a rise of three cases from the previous figure.

The rate of Covid-19 cases in Carlow is still well below the national level.

Bagenalstown LEA’s rate per 100,000 of population is 57.6 compared with the national figure of 88.2.

In Tullow, the coronavirus rate is 48.3 cases per 100,000 of population.

Five cases of the virus in Carlow have been recorded in the last two weeks and its rate is 22.1 cases per 100,000 of population.

The Carlow LEA has one of the lowest Covid-19 rates of around 135 LEAs in the country. Carlow LEA is ranked 130.

In the last seven days, Co Carlow had one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country. Looking to the border areas, there have been nine cases in the Graiguecullen Portarlington LEA in Laois; 15 cases have been reported in the Baltinglass LEA, while 12 incidents of the coronavirus were recorded in the Athy LEA, which features south Kildare and Castledermot.

There have been 20 cases in the two Kilkenny LEAs bordering Carlow and 24 cases in the two bordering Wexford LEAs.