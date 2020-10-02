Carlow man removed window to get into his former home

A CARLOW man who had breached a safety order when he took the window off his former residence to get some belongings appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy last week. The man pleaded guilty to contravening a safety order in June of this year at a property in Tullow. The case was heard ‘in camera’ so details of the defendant cannot be published.

Garda John O’Connor said he arrived at the scene to find the defendant, aged in his 30s, removing a window from the property in order to get items. “He had removed the window but put the window back when we spoke to him.”

Garda O’Connor said the man was brought to Carlow Garda Station, where he co-operated fully with gardaí.

The man had no previous convictions and had not come to the attention of gardaí before. He has since reconciled with his wife, the court was told.

Garda O’Connor believed the man had shown “poor judgement”.

Defending solicitor Chris Hogan asked the garda if his client was difficult to deal with. “No difficulty,” replied the garda. “He was just going through a difficult time in life and dealt with it poorly.”

Garda O’Connor added that he was aware the defendant had difficulties with alcohol.

Mr Hogan told Judge Carthy the garda had given his evidence “very, very fairly”. Mr Hogan said his client had attended an alcohol awareness course and engaged with MEND (Men Ending Domestic Violence). Mr Hogan said his client had work opportunities, but a conviction could have an impact on this.

Judge Geraldine Carthy gave the defendant the benefit of the Probation Act as the defendant was addressing his issues.