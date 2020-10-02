Cork Airport shortlisted for Best Airport in Europe Award

Cork Airport has been shortlisted once again as a finalist in the Airports Council International (Europe), Best Airport Awards.

In 2017, and in 2019 Cork Airport was named Airport Council International (ACI) Best Airport in Europe in its class, for serving around five million passengers.

It is the first airport on the island of Ireland to be accredited through the Airports Council International.

The ACI said the winners will be announced during the Best Airport Awards Ceremony, which will take place virtually, as part of the ACI Europe Annual Assembly & Congress virtual event on November 17th.

They said the awards recognise excellence and achievement across a whole range of disciplines including the Best Airport Awards (in size category), the HR Excellence Award, the Eco-Innovation Award and the Accessible Airport Award in association with the European Disability Forum.

In addition, this year the organisers said they are launching a brand new awards category – the Digital Transformation Award, an initiative of SESAR Joint Undertaking, in collaboration with ACI Europe.

The award entries will be assessed by a panel of expert judges and key institutional stakeholders, the ACI said.

Passenger traffic

This comes on the back of European aviation bodies intensifying their calls to replace quarantine measures with passenger testing.

They said it will provide far greater assurance and ability for cross-border travellers to plan family reunions or vacations during this important holiday period. It will also serve as a lifeline to the millions of workers in the travel and tourism sectors whose jobs remain at risk.

In follow up letters sent to the Commission President and Heads of State, as well as Health Ministers across Europe last night, where the industry associations set out their proposal for harmonised pre-departure testing from high-risk areas, describing the current situation of patchwork quarantine restrictions as “unsustainable”.

Aviation industry data confirms the worsening situation. International Air Transport Association (IATA) figures show air traffic to, from and within Europe is down by 66.3 per cent year to date.

Latest figures from ACI EUROPE reveal that as of 27 September, passenger traffic in the EU had further plunged to 78 per cent.