Death notices

Teresa Donegan

Teresa Donegan, Mollina, Spain and formerly Red Wells, Rathvilly, Co Carlow and Parkmore, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, passed away on 1 October 2020 (suddenly) at her home in Spain. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Dermot, sons Damian, Graham and Mark, daughters Leandra, Samantha and Courtney and their father Pat; daughter-in-law Lyndsey, brothers Shay, Declan, Michael, Pat, Martin, Justin, John and Liam, sisters Mary, Catherine and Lily, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Cremation will take place in Spain and a memorial Mass for Teresa will take place at a later date.