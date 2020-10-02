Experts advise vigilance to prevent the spread of Covid-19

By Elizabeth Lee

THE HSE has joined Carlow County Council and the gárdai to reiterate basic messages on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking as one in an appeal this weekend, they say that case numbers are clearly rising across the country and that everyone in Co Carlow needs to remain vigilant to ensure that all of our hard work to date isn’t eroded.

The cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Tom O’Neill and its chief executive Kathleen Holohan are urging people to continue their good efforts and not to allow everyone’s hard work to date to be undermined. They are reiterating that individual actions do matter. Everyone in Co Carlow needs to live by the advice being given. That way, our schools can be kept open and the progress made on the roadmap to recovery can be maintained.

The chair of the South East Regional Steering Group for Major Emergency Management (comprising the three principal response agencies – An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the local authorities – along with chief officer of the HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White and Dr Carmel Mullaney, specialist in public health medicine, are reminding the public to:

● Wash your hands well and often

● Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

● Limit contact with others and maintain physical distancing

● Wear a face mask or covering where appropriate.

When such actions are taken, the HSE says, doing so not only prevents the transmission of the virus but also protects older and vulnerable people and healthcare workers.

Anne Slattery, general manager of St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny says that community transmission represents the greatest threat to patients and staff in hospitals and residential care facilities. Anne advises people, when making plans to meet friends/family and socialise this week, to consider healthcare workers who have been at the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic, their patients and those who remain very vulnerable to this highly infectious virus in hospitals, in nursing homes and other care settings.

Garda Chief Superintendent in Carlow/Kilkenny Padraig Dunne points to what has been evident to date in 2020: the country moving from a short-term emergency response approach to a medium-term one, to manage risk and repair the damage that Covid-19 has inflicted on society.

Superintendent Dunne concludes the joint message by reminding everyone that we are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and people in Carlow must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.