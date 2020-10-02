Gardaí believe convent fire started deliberately

The building suffered significant damage as a result of fire, while some nearby homes were evacuated. Photo: PA Images.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses as they believe a fire at an old convent in west Cork was started deliberately.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on the Cork Road in Skibbereen at around 4pm on September 29th.

The building suffered significant damage as a result of fire, while some nearby homes were evacuated. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí investigating the incident now believe that the fire may have been started intentionally, following a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí said they are aware that a large crowd of people recorded mobile phone footage of the blaze and would like those people to come forward.

They are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident to contact them and for any motorists who were in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3:15pm to 4:45pm on Tuesday to also contact them.

Gardaí can be reached at Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.