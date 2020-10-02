‘I have no intention of retiring’ says 90-year-old Ken

Well-known businessman and keen angler Ken Tucker, who celebrates his 90th birthday this week, looks back fondly on his long career, having clocked up nearly 70 years as a jeweller on Tullow Street in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

“I CAN’T believe it myself that I’m 90,” smiles a sprightly Ken Tucker, an endearing glint flashing across his eyes.

“When you’re busy, the time just goes and I’m always and forever at something … no, I’ve no intention of retiring; when you enjoy what you do and as long as the good Lord gives me the strength, I’ll be here.”

This Friday, 2 October, the well-known watchmaker and jeweller celebrates his 90th birthday, a milestone coming of age that belies Ken’s tremendous energy and passion for life. For almost an incredible 70 years, Ken has run Douglas Jewellers, Tullow Street, Carlow – an absolute lifetime in the town centre – engaged in a business that he has as much interest and enthusiasm in as ever.

He opened his shop in 1952 and now, almost seven decades later, continues to come to work every day.

From window dressing to looking after the watches, handwriting the tags for every single watch or engraving cups, trophies and all sorts of memorabilia, Ken is still a key part of the team at Douglas Jewellers.

“Steady as a rock,” he smiles, when asked to describe his engraving skills at the impressive age of 90.

Born and reared on Dublin Street, Carlow, Ken is married to Kay and the couple have three children ‒ Derek, Wendy and Ivan ‒ and five grandchildren. Wendy and Ivan have both followed Ken into the jewellery businesses, something Ken is hugely proud of, along with his wonderful staff and so many loyal customers.

Ken says that he owes everything to his father Dick and credits him as being the secret to Ken’s long and happy life.

“I really owe it all to my dad. He was a dentist and I sat the entrance exam to be a dentist and started college in Dublin to be a dentist, but I wasn’t that long there when I knew I did not want to be a dentist,” explains Ken.

“My father was a very shrewd man and I remember meeting him in Dublin and me sitting on my bicycle in Stephen’s Green and him telling me that I was going to serve my time as a watchmaker,” says Ken. “We had no connection whatsoever to watchmaking or anything in the business, so completely out of the blue he told me I’d serve my time in the workshop at Morton’s on Nassau Street, so that’s what I did.”

At the time, George Douglas ran a very well-known jewellery shop on Tullow Street, Carlow, having been in the trade since 1880. When George died, Dick Tucker bought the premises and in 1952 his young, newly-qualified watchmaker son Ken began managing the business.

“Whether my dad had an eye on Douglas’s or not I don’t know, but there I was; I’d never stood behind a counter before or dressed a window … I was in the shop on my own, no assistant, but I just got on with it and started building up the business,” recalls Ken.

Ken decided to keep the name Douglas Jewellers, which was synonymous with the jewellery business. It’s led to some interesting exchanges over the years and even to his day Ken can occasionally be called ‘Mr Douglas’.

An absolute perfectionist, hard-working and meticulous to detail, the business suited Ken perfectly. He studied what renowned jewellers all over the country were doing, sought out new ideas and built up a huge rapport with the people of Carlow.

“One of the things I brought in, and even to this day still do, is hand-printed price tags on the watches; that’s fairly unique in the business. If there are 200 watches on display, there’ll be 200 hand-printed price tickets on them … and if there’s 200 more inside the shop, there’ll be 200 in there, too,” said Ken.

“People like to see the watches neatly priced. I started doing that from day one and I’ve been doing it every day since.”

Douglas’s expanded and developed significantly under Ken’s stewardship, supported enormously by his wife Kay.

“The highest point in my businesses career was when Ivan came into the business,” said Ken, recalling that moment in 1989.

“He’d serve his time in Fields on Grafton Street and then he started here. I’m very grateful to him for taking over the business or I wouldn’t be here now,” he smiles.

“I remember him as 13 or 14 in behind the counter helping out at Christmas time … he was absolutely made for the business.”

Ken describes daughter Wendy as being “a tremendous help” to him. “She’s a perfectionist, like myself, very methodical, and everything she does, she wants done well.”

“I’ve been very fortunate over the years to have such excellent staff, and people often say that to me; I’ve been blessed to have such good people here,” said Ken.

Two years ago, Ken received a lifetime achievement award from the Association of Fine Jewellers, a fitting acknowledgement of a life devoted to the industry.

Even the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Ken. In fact, during lockdown, his beautiful garden never looked better and he also found the time to catch up on all those John Wayne westerns he loves so much.

But that easier pace of life didn’t tempt Ken and once lockdown was lifted he was back in the shop.

Ken loves outdoor pursuits, hunting and fishing, and even now at 90 years of age, he loves nothing more than standing in a river fishing, taking in the nature around him, whatever the weather!

Covid-19 has somewhat curtailed Ken’s 90th birthday celebrations with son Derek, who lives in Dublin, which is now in lockdown. But there will be a family get-together among those who can be there and, no doubt, lots of well-wishers at the shop.

Ken describes Douglas Jewellers as “busier than ever, thank God” with people still seeking out that personalised, professional service they offer. He’s confident that despite all the changes he’s seen in retail and on Tullow Street over the past 70 years, his family-run business can continue to flourish.

“As regards the business, I’d like to see one of the family carry on Douglas Jewellers; I don’t think Ivan will stay as long as me,” he laughs. “But looking into the future, maybe one of the grandchildren, maybe Ivan’s son Cody, will come in, the way Ivan did with me,” he says hopefully.