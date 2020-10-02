Permanent jobs down by 40% in Carlow

Kieran McKeown, CEO of Matrix Recruitment

By Suzanne Pender

PERMANENT jobs in Carlow are down 40% with predictions that permanent roles will continue to fall as businesses focus more on temporary or contract positions.

A jobs report conducted by specialist recruitment company Matrix Recruitment reveals the real impact of Covid-19 on the jobs market, indicating that the number of permanent jobs fell by a staggering 40% between January and July 2020, compared with the same period last year.

The jobs report conducted across its offices in Carlow, Dublin, Waterford and Athlone analysed client and candidate data and demonstrates that the overall jobs market has fallen by 33% since the pandemic hit, when directly compared with 2019 data.

At the same time, the company is seeing a gradual-but-definite increase in temporary and contract positions and believes this trend is set to continue into the months and potentially years ahead.

“While it is very concerning that there is a huge drop in permanent roles, we do see a gradual-but-steady increase in temporary and contract positions and those roles can offer a candidate a lot of benefits and appeal that permanent posts wouldn’t,” said Kieran McKeown, CEO of Matrix Recruitment.

“The subject of remote working is one that has been much debated over the last six months and one of the associated benefits and the one that comes up time and time again is the better work-life balance it brings,” he added.

“I firmly believe more flexibility will be an expectation of employees now, not just a ‘wish for’ benefit. Temporary and contract roles can offer more flexibility and balance, an opportunity to learn new skills and can be very lucrative.”

This is not a new trend for certain industries, with contract roles historically prominent in the IT, pharma, finance and engineering sectors. But according to Matrix, this tendency is spreading to other industries with an increase in these types of roles in the public sector, banking, food, healthcare and manufacturing.

“We can see these roles being created in almost every industry that we specialise in at Matrix at the moment. Businesses have many short-term needs now, and indeed many requirements they never anticipated having at the outset of 2020. That is why they are now offering these roles; it is less commitment for both parties,” said Mr McKeown.