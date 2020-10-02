Tools stolen in Hacketstown and Tullow

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Hacketstown and Tullow are appealing to members of the public to keep an eye out for some tools that were stolen and may now be offered for sale.

They are investigating the theft of a power washer from farmland at Eagle Hill, Hacketstown. The red Propower power washer was taken between 8pm and 11pm on Wednesday night, 29 September. Contact gardaí in Hacketstown on 059 6471202 with any information.

They are also looking into an incident where a breaker was taken from a digger parked in the Link Road car park in Tullow. The theft occurred between 11pm on Tuesday 29 September and 7.30pm on the following day. Contact the gardaí in Tullow on 059 9151222 with any information.