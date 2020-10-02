Wet weekend ahead as Met Éireann announce yellow warning for four counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for four counties in the north-west.

The warning covers Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.

Met Éireann have said intense rainfall is expected for the area, with the warning lasting from 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

Storm Alex, named by the French Met office, is due to track south of Ireland, which may bring strong winds and heavy rain to some areas.

Saturday will initially be dry and bright in Ireland but Met Éireann has said “wet and windy weather” will spread northeast during the day.

“Heavy falls are likely, and there is potential for flooding. North-westerly winds will be moderate to fresh over land, strong to gale force at the coasts,” the forecaster said.