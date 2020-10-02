  • Home >
Woman (70s) arrested with two men following aggravated burglary

Friday, October 02, 2020

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 70s along with two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Co Westmeath.

The burglary in question took place in the Ballinea area of Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Saturday September 19th, and saw a number of people force their way into a domestic residence at around 2pm.

The suspected offenders proceeded to take the homeowner’s vehicle and some personal items from the house.

Following this incident, gardaí carried out a number of searches in the midlands yesterday which led to the arrests, with all three people currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 in Mullingar and Tullamore Garda stations.

Investigations are currently ongoing and gardaí are appealing to the public for any information in relation to the matter.

Anyone who was in the Ballinea area of Mullingar or availed of the car park facilities at the Royal Canal, Grange South Mullingar between 12.00pm to 2.00pm on September 19th is asked to contact gardaí.

They can be reached at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or at the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

