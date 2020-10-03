Carlow’s low rate of Covid-19 continues

Carlow has the lowest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland over the last seven days as of Friday evening.

There have been 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Carlow in the last two weeks and 10 in the last seven days.

The 10 Carlow cases have been reported in the last three days after four days without a new case.

Carlow rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population is 21. This compares to Dublin’s rate of 87 cases and Monaghan’s 121.

Neighbouring Laois has the next lowest rate of 33.

The cumulative number of cases is 291 in the county.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Friday have been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died.

There have now been a total of 1,801 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 1 October, the HPSC has been notified of 470 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 37,063 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

225 are men / 242 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

68 cases have been identified as community transmission

198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone – families, friends and neighbours – limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”