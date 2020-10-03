Collapsed section of wall poses danger to the public

By Suzanne Pender

SECTIONS of an eight-foot wall at Mount Leinster Park, Carlow have suddenly given way and fallen to the ground, posing a genuine risk to the public.

Cllr John Cassin told a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District that the wall, which surrounds Mt Leinster Park and is also close to Ashgrove and Woodgrove on the Tullow Road, had fallen and there was considerable concern in the area about the dangers it posed. “There is a lot of fear there because that wall is in a very bad state of repair and has started to shift,” said cllr Cassin. “I know it is a very large project and a very large wall, but what can we do? We have to do something because it’s a danger as it is.”

Cllr Fintan Phelan supported cllr Cassin and described making the wall safe as “a matter of urgency”.

“Look, this is a matter of health and safety and something has to be done,” added cllr Phelan.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne remarked that the wall was 43 years’ old and had eroded over time. He pointed out that one section of the wall fell approximately eight years ago, a second two years ago and a third section recently.

“This needs to be dealt with as soon as possible,” said cllr Andrea Dalton.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the council would first need to assess the issue and establish the associated costs. “It is complicated by the fact that some areas of the wall are in private ownership and some is council property,” he stated.

Mr O’Gorman also suggested a community scheme where the council would possibly provide the materials while the community would provide the labour to complete the works. “First we do need to determine the scale of the problem,” he said.