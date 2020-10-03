Covid-19 in Ireland: latest county-by-county data

By Kenneth Fox

Donegal is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000, according to new data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Over the past 14 days the county has an incidence rate of 233.1 which is followed by Monaghan which has a rate of 172.2.

During the period from the 18th of September up to midnight on October 1st, Donegal reported a further 371 new cases of the the virus.

In terms of the county with the highest number of new cases during the 14 day period, Dublin had a total of 2266 cases and incidence rare of 168.2.

Overall, during that time period there were a total of 4,805 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

[media=datawrapper]JtuZF[/media]

The current national incidence rate is 100.91 and over half of the cases reported in that time were associated with clusters with 2,420.

There are currently 118 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 20 people being treated in ICUs.

The number of imported cases continues to be fairly low with only 84 cases of that nature in the past 14 days.

Age breakdown

The median age for cases during this period was 33 years old and in terms of gender, females accounted for 2,441 cases and men 2,358.

304 healthcare workers tested positive out of 4,805 cases.

The HPSC also confirmed that 2,676 cases were from close contact with a confirmed case while there were 1,245 cases from community transmissions.

15-24 year olds accounted for over a quarter of all cases over the past 14 days with 1193 confirmed cases. That is followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 877 cases.

65-74 year olds saw the highest rate of hospitalisation from the virus as 29 people were admitted to hospital. 44-54 year olds and 55-64 year olds accounted for a further 20 cases (40 combined) in hospital during this period.

50 per cent of all cases (five) admitted to ICU were patients aged 65-74 years of age.

Increased restrictions have recently been imposed on household visits for all 26 counties. A limit of six people from a maximum of one other household can meet in a home under new guidelines recommended by NPHET earlier this week.

[media=datawrapper]Zx8xT[/media]