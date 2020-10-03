Eight people injured in major traffic collision in Dublin

Eight people have been hospitalised after a crash between a car and a bus in Dublin.

The Garda watchdog, GSOC is also investigating the collision, which happened at the Northumberland Road and Haddington Road junction at 10:45pm last night.

Among the six injured on the bus, two men are in a serious condition in St Vincent’s Hospital.

The scene has been preserved and road is closed with diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and any motorist who may have camera footage to contact them.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.