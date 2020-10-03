Generously proportioned bungalow at The Orchards, Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

THIS generously proportioned detached bungalow at 31 The Orchards, Tullow Road, Carlow commands a spacious end site in this most mature private development on the edge of Carlow.

Presenting four-bedroom configuration with recently upgraded kitchen, bathroom and flooring, the residence affords endless possibilities. The private site enjoys mature boundary hedges complimenting the surrounding walls and a large front garden with extensive drive.

Secure side entrances and a large rear garden complete with patio area and garden shed.

Price: €265,000. BER E1.