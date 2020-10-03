Impressive detached house in Rathvilly

By Suzanne Pender

DNG McCormack Properties are delighted to offer this highly impressive three-bedroom detached property St Patrick’s Lane, Rathvilly to the market within walking distance to the village of Rathvilly.

Extending to c244.39m², the house has a warm and welcoming ambience with tasteful decor throughout. Patio doors in the bedrooms and four windows in the living room provide ample amount of light throughout the property and capture the stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

On the first floor there is c90m², which is partially completed and offers scope for further development potential. First-fix electrics and plumbing are complete and provides interested parties with a blank canvass to put their own stamp on this area of the property.

An open plan attic area on the second floor gives additional development opportunity. Externally, the property is equally as tasteful with an attractive low-maintenance garden and beautiful views of the countryside. Viewing is highly recommended on this desirable family home.

Asking Price, €275,000

Contact DNG McCormack on 059 9133818.