Leaving Cert: 6,184 students have marks improved after calculated grades error

More than 6,000 students will see their marks increased following an error in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

Students whose grades are being upped will receive a text this evening, with this information also forwarded to the CAO.

In total, 6,184 students will see their grades improved.

This will result in 340 students moving from a H2 to a H1 grade while 892 will go from H3 to H2, according to The Irish Times.

Being moved by a single grade is the equivalent of a jump of around 10 CAO points.

Minister for Education Norma Foley had previously estimated that around 6,500 students had received lower grades than they should have due to the error in the calculated grades system.

The coding error could have resulted in a similar number receiving higher grades, but Ms Foley said these marks would remain the same.

New CAO offers may well come as a result of the clarification in grades. However, students have been warned that they may be forced to defer for a year in courses that are already fully subscribed.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has been engaged in talks with third level institutions over funding for an additional 1,000 places in college courses.