Patty McCabe: enterprising business woman who loved a game of poker

By Charlie Keegan

THE death at her Tullow home on Friday 14 August of Patricia (Patty) McCabe, formerly of Bridge Street, marks the passing of a woman who had a long association with the business life of the Slaneyside town. Patty, who had celebrated her 89th birthday on 2 March, was proprietor of McCabe’s grocery shop on Bridge Street from 1961 until her retirement in the mid-1990s.

She was born into a farming family in Kellistown, Carlow, being the daughter of the late Thomas and Jane (Jenny) (née Jones) Brophy. One of a family of seven children – five girls and two boys – Patty has one surviving sibling, her sister Mary (May), a member of the St Louis Order of Nuns, Carrickmacross. Sr Mary, who is in her 100th year, is a resident of Castleross Nursing Home in Carrickmacross.

Educated at Rathoe National School and by the Brigidine Sisters in Goresbridge at secondary level, Patty has a flair for business and after her school days went to work in the office of a Dublin hotel in Harcourt Street before gaining employment as office manager with the Great Southern Hotel in Galway. After her employment in Galway, Patty moved back home in the late 1950s and started working in the office of her cousin BL Brophy.

She married Phil McCabe from Tullow in April 1961 and the newlyweds honeymooned in Paris and Biarritz on the Basque coast in France. The McCabes had a butcher’s shop at Bridge Street and, following their marriage, Phil carried on his butchering business from there and Patty worked beside him in the neighbouring grocery shop.

The couple had two children, son Eoin and daughter Mary.

On Christmas Day 1988, Patty was bereaved by the death of Phil, who passed away following a battle with cancer. She continued the shop enterprise for a further six or seven years before taking a well-earned retirement.

For the last three to four years of her life, Patty’s daughter Mary was her primary carer. It was Patty’s wish to live at home.

Patty was an outgoing, popular member of the Tullow community. She loved a game of poker and played cards on a weekly basis with a number of female friends – the location alternating between the ladies’ various homes.

Phil and Patty McCabe were an eye-catching couple when they took to the dance floor. They greatly enjoyed dancing in the town’s Slaney Hotel and Captain Murphy Hall. At a wedding or any such occasion, Patty and Phil would be first on the floor. When she retired, Patty enjoyed going to the weekly dances in Rathcrogue House. She would waltz with daughter Mary after Phil’s passing – Phil had taught Mary to waltz.

She played golf in her younger days and was handy at the game. She golfed at the Baltinglass and Coolattin courses. Patty also enjoyed watching football and hurling games on television and, in more recent years, through Mary’s influence, became interested in rugby, following the Leinster and Irish teams. Then there was the high profile that Seán O’Brien from Ardristan held in the game – the O’Brien and McCabe families have known each other for a long time.

Throughout her life in Tullow, Patty took an interest in anything that was of benefit to the town. She was treasurer of the Tullow Guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) for a good number of years and remained a member of the ICA until it disbanded due to falling numbers.

Patty also read the newspapers for the blind on a regular basis at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow, indicative of her caring nature.

A spiritual woman, Patty was a daily Mass-goer in the Church of the Most Holy Family, Tullow for many years. In the early 1990s, the five McCabe sisters went on a visit to Medjugorje. Patty also went on pilgrimages to Knock Shrine and Lourdes.

She was waked at home on Saturday and Sunday 15-16 August, with prayers being led on Sunday evening by Fr Andy Leahy, PP, Tullow before removal of her remains to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, where they were received by Fr Andy.

Patty’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Leahy on Monday morning, under Covid-19 health restrictions, when her son Eoin provided a eulogy to his mother at the start of Mass.

Eoin said: “Mam encouraged Mary and myself to always do our best. She was a great example to follow as she was a highly respected businesswoman and very popular socially throughout the community. Mam was a hard worker and was always active well into her retirement after she left the grocery business in 1996.

“For Mary and me, she was our rock. Over the years, we would find ourselves coming back home to lick our wounds or seek support and sympathy from Patty, and this she provided every time, without any judgement or hesitation.

“We have been amazed at the feedback and comments people have given us about Mam, at the extent to which she was loved and admired. It is an impressive legacy to have left behind. One comment I have heard used often over the past few days from people about Mam was that she was a lady.”

Eoin concluded: “I think that sums Mam up well, and now that lady, our rock, is gone for good and she will be greatly missed.”

The readings were by Susan Murphy (niece) and Claire Shiels (daughter-in-law), with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by Janet Murphy (niece), Elizabeth O’Brien (niece), Rose Dalton (family friend) and Catriona Fox (family friend). The bringing forward of the Offertory gifts was by Mary (daughter) and Josh (grandson).

The Communion reflection was by Miriam Jerkland (niece).

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Regina Hanley, Tullow, a family friend.

Patty’s coffin was carried by her son Eoin, her nephews Paul Brophy, John and Donnacha Colgan and her nephews-in-law Johnny O’Brien and Lars Jerkland.

Following Mass, a private cremation ceremony was held at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Patty is survived by her daughter Mary (Tullow), son Eoin (Dublin), her sister Sr Mary (Carrickmacross), grandson Josh, daughter-in-law Claire, extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends in Tullow.

She was predeceased by her brothers Jimmy and Michael Brophy (Kellistown), sisters Lucina, a member of the St John of God Order of Sisters (Edenderry), Kathleen Murphy (Ballycanew, Gorey) and Josie Brophy (Carlow).

The Month’s Mind Mass for Patricia (Patty) McCabe was celebrated on Sunday 13 September in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary.