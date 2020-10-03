What’s planned for your area

Friday, October 02, 2020

Carlow County Council received nine planning applications between 18-24 September.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

 

Borris

Craig & Michelle Rowland wish to change of use of existing barns/sheds to two self contained units for accommodation for short term letting and construct extension at Mullannagaun, Ballymurphy, Borris.

 

Carlow

Inland Fisheries Ireland wish to construct a rock ramp fish pass in front of the existing Ballinacarrig Weir. The development at the Ballinacarrig Weir on the

River Burren on the boundary of the townlands of Carlow and Ballinacarrig will require the lowering of the weir.

 

Clonmore

Tracy Walshe wishes to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballinagilky ED, Clonmore.

 

Graiguecullen

Maria Daly wishes to demolish an existing single storey extension and the construction of a new two storey extension at Maher Road,

Graiguecullen.

 

 

Tinryland

Shane Blanche wishes to retain an existing garage and to construct an extension at Ballybar Lower, Tinrlyand.

 

 

Hacketstown

  1. Smith Haulage & Sons wish to change of use from residential to commercial at first floor level and permission to erect and permission to erect an external staircase to the side elevation of existing building for access to first floor level and permission for signage to front elevation of existing building with all associated site works at Hacketstown Lower, Hacketstown

 

Milford

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd wish to construct a 30m multi-user lattice telecommunications support structure, carrying antenna and dishes at

Cloghristick, Milford

 

 

Myshall

James & Michelle Nolan wishes to construct of a proposed new two storey dwelling, new detached garage Ballinrush, Myshall

 

Tullow

Aine Byrne wishes to construct a new single storey dwelling house at Monastery Court, Chapel Lane, Tullow

 

 

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow’s low rate of Covid-19 continues

Saturday, 03/10/20 - 11:24am

Generously proportioned bungalow at The Orchards, Carlow town

Saturday, 03/10/20 - 11:00am

Bagenalstown LEA sees biggest rise in Covid-19 cases in Carlow

Friday, 02/10/20 - 8:39pm

Similar Articles

Proposed tourist accomodation on Carlow Wexford border is welcomed

Thursday, 01/10/20 - 5:08pm

Green light for new science block and running track at IT Carlow

Sunday, 27/09/20 - 11:59am

What’s planned for your area

Sunday, 27/09/20 - 10:58am