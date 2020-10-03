What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received nine planning applications between 18-24 September.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Borris

Craig & Michelle Rowland wish to change of use of existing barns/sheds to two self contained units for accommodation for short term letting and construct extension at Mullannagaun, Ballymurphy, Borris.

Carlow

Inland Fisheries Ireland wish to construct a rock ramp fish pass in front of the existing Ballinacarrig Weir. The development at the Ballinacarrig Weir on the

River Burren on the boundary of the townlands of Carlow and Ballinacarrig will require the lowering of the weir.

Clonmore

Tracy Walshe wishes to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage at Ballinagilky ED, Clonmore.

Graiguecullen

Maria Daly wishes to demolish an existing single storey extension and the construction of a new two storey extension at Maher Road,

Graiguecullen.

Tinryland

Shane Blanche wishes to retain an existing garage and to construct an extension at Ballybar Lower, Tinrlyand.

Hacketstown

Smith Haulage & Sons wish to change of use from residential to commercial at first floor level and permission to erect and permission to erect an external staircase to the side elevation of existing building for access to first floor level and permission for signage to front elevation of existing building with all associated site works at Hacketstown Lower, Hacketstown

Milford

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd wish to construct a 30m multi-user lattice telecommunications support structure, carrying antenna and dishes at

Cloghristick, Milford

Myshall

James & Michelle Nolan wishes to construct of a proposed new two storey dwelling, new detached garage Ballinrush, Myshall

Tullow

Aine Byrne wishes to construct a new single storey dwelling house at Monastery Court, Chapel Lane, Tullow