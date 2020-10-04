Carlow biologist at the cutting edge of game-changing product

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW industrial biologist has spearheaded an investment of €750,000 to launch a new product which facilitates round-the-clock monitoring and control of Legionella and waterborne bacteria outbreaks in offices, hospitals, hotels and schools and universities.

Carlow native Pat McDonald is technical director of Newry-based Bluezone Technologies, which has joined forces with the company Bluezone to develop and launch sensors which remotely monitor and manage the threat of Legionella in buildings.

Legionella is the collective name for the pneumonia-like illness caused by Legionella bacteria, including the most serious, Legionnaires’ disease.

Worries around Legionnaires’ disease are on the rise following stagnation of water systems during the Covid-19 lockdown, with many employers seeking ways to ensure safety for building habitants.

The sensors (called BluezoneTemp and BluezoneFlo) monitor and regulate the temperature and movement of water within a building’s systems to prevent optimal conditions for the growth of Legionella bacteria in order to ensure a safe return to the workplace.

The sensors have already been rolled out across Ireland in pharmaceutical businesses, food and drink manufacturers and banking.

“Legionella control and monitoring is still largely focused on paper-based procedures, but the appetite for an easy-to-install sensor alongside a user-friendly platform with quick reporting dashboards was clear,” explained Pat.

“By rolling out Bluezone24 across their facilities, forward-looking companies are leveraging a proven, purpose-built Legionella management solution to ensure their compliance and achieve a measurable return on investment.

“BluezoneTemp and BluezoneFlo can be installed in new builds and retrofitted with minimal intrusion and without any required access to buildings’ IT data networks. Those who are responsible for environmental or Legionella in their building will now have a wealth of data – delivered right to their mobile phones if needed – to support or guide their decision making,” said Pat.

Among Bluezone24’s first clients are a Limerick-based pharmaceutical plant and AIB, which has installed the sensor in its branches.