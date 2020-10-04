Carlow cyclists and Waterways Ireland at odds over ‘kissing’ gate

WATERWAYS Ireland says that it does not promote bicycles being used on the Barrow trackway.

The declaration comes in light of complaints raised about the use of a ‘kissing’ gate on the trackway at Graiguecullen weir by the Carlow Cycling Campaign.

In a response to the campaign, Waterways Ireland provided a photo of the trackway, which it says shows that the narrowness of the path and the “issues of cyclists and walkers using the same path are evident”. It also said that the river embankment has collapsed, reducing the path’s width.

“Waterways Ireland does not promote or facilitate cycling on the Barrow trackway as the track varies widely in width and surface texture and, as such, does not provide a suitably safe environment for multi-activity use.”

Christopher Davey of the Carlow Cycling Campaign said he was “surprised” by the response.

“There is disagreement generally in the town about what to do with the Barrow Track. One of the things that was said is that you can cycle the track as it is. Here, Waterways Ireland is saying that you can’t do it.”

Speaking of the gates, Mr Davey said they were a deterrent to cyclists and other users such as families with buggies and those who use wheelchairs.

Bikes with saddle bags and tandem bikes, which are often used by people with visual disabilities, also could not get through the gates.

“You are talking about a real beautiful part of Carlow in the middle of the town … what you should be building our town around. Instead, we are saying to disabled groups and mothers and fathers that you have to think twice or have someone help you to get out there,” Mr Davey said.

A spokesperson for Waterways Ireland said it issued the response specifically to the kissing gates at Graiguecullen weir.

The spokesperson did not say cyclists were not allowed on the trackway, but that it was an individual’s own choice if they decided to cycle.

In its initial response on the matter, Waterways Ireland added that it has worked with Carlow County Council on the “development of multi-activity trails in the past and would welcome the opportunity to reopen that discussion in the future”.