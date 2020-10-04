Covid-19: 364 additional cases, no further deaths

There have been 364 additional Covid-19 cases recorded in the Republic of Ireland today, with no further deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,810 Covid-19 related deaths, and 38,032 confirmed cases, in Ireland.

Of today’s cases:

195 are men/168 are women

74 per cent are under 45 years of age

27 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

42 cases have been identified as community transmission

100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, eight in Tipperary, eight in Wicklow, seven in Kildare, six in Kilkenny, six in Offaly, five in Cavan, five in Mayo, five in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in nine counties

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met for a previously unscheduled meeting on Sunday due to concerns over the rising Covid-19 numbers.

The meeting started at noon and it is still ongoing.

Government sources told The Irish Times that the meeting, believed to be the first weekend NPHET meeting, was called due to concerns over rising infection numbers and the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

One source said there was unlikely to be any immediate action arising from the meeting.

I think we are in difficulty. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see early moves.

However, a second source told The Irish Times: “I think we are in difficulty. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see early moves.”

The meeting is being chaired by acting chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan after he returned to his post after taking a period of leave for personal reasons.

Dublin and Donegal are currently on Level Three restrictions as part of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

According to HSE figures, there were 132 Covid-19 cases in hospital at 8pm on Saturday evening, 20 of these are in intensive care.