Death announcements



Laurence (Lar) Doyle

199 Pollerton Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Lar died 4 October at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Anne and his sister Angeline. Sadly missed by his brother Peader, sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law Liam Dowling and Christopher Haughney, nephews Declan and William, nieces Michelle, Aisling and Charmaine, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am for family and close friends in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Kathleen Doyle (nee Doyle)

Castledermot Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow

Kathleen died on 2 October 2020 peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her parents Julia and Jim, sister Betty and Brother Oliver; sadly missed by her loving family, husband Brendan, daughter Nicola, son James, brother Hugh, grandchildren Conor, Hallie, Keelie and Orie, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Lisa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c. followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.